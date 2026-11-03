Prior to their latest loss, the Los Angeles Chargers reportedly remained steadfast in their unwillingness to trade Khalil Mack before the league's Nov. 10 deadline. But after another loss on Sunday dropped them to 0-7, the Chargers may need to seriously reconsider that stance.

Of course, a strong offer could change anyone's mind about trading Mack, a future Hall of Fame outside linebacker who is deep into the back-nine of his career. Instead of spending one of his final years on a team going nowhere, the 35-year-old Mack would surely prefer to have a chance to win a championship, something that has eluded him to this point in his career.

While no longer in his prime, Mack is still a productive pass rusher who can help a title-contending team that needs help in that area. Fortunately for Mack, there are several teams that fit that description. The Chargers are his biggest roadblock.

Realistically, a fifth-round pick would be fair compensation for Mack, but there's probably no chance that happens. The Chargers' reported reluctance and the number of teams that are likely interested in Mack will drive up the price.

Here are three possible mock trades the Chargers could make if they decide to deal Mack.

Trade 1

Bears receive: Khalil Mack, 2027 fifth-round pick

Khalil Mack, 2027 fifth-round pick Chargers receive: 2027 third-round pick, 2027 sixth-round pick

Despite already trading for Jeffery Simmons, the Bears are reportedly still interested in Mack, who had a memorable, four-year run in Chicago from 2018-21. Mack's arrival in Chicago would further bolster the Bears' Super Bowl prospects.

Let's be clear. The Bears would probably have to overpay for Mack with a third-round pick. That's why they would probably try to get something back in the form of a late-round pick, whether that's in the 2027 or 2028 draft. In this mock trade, the Bears are able to move up a round on Day 3.

Chicago just showed that they are willing to go big if that means getting the player they want. No one will criticize the Bears for trading a pair of first-round picks to the Titans for Simmons if he helps them win a Super Bowl. The same could be said for this mock trade.

Trade 2

Lot of moving parts here, with the biggest one being the Chargers getting a third-round pick for Mack. Los Angeles would also get some players who can help them this season. Palmer played with Justin Herbert from 2021-24 and Chubb adds a veteran.

Buffalo would improve its draft stock and get an extra late-round pick in 2028. The Bills would also get a replacement for Palmer in Johnston, a former first-round pick who could use a change of scenery. Most importantly, Buffalo would get a much-needed pass rusher who can complement Greg Rousseau, who has nearly half of the Bills' entire sack total through eight weeks and is the only Bills player with more than 1.5 sacks.

Trade 3

A trade between Harbaugh brothers? Why not?

The Giants lead the NFC East despite having one of the league's worst pass rushers. They also need help at running back and pass catcher. John Harbaugh is familiar with both Kolar and Mitchell dating back to his time with the Ravens. Jim Harbaugh would get Singletary (who, like Johnston, would benefit from a change of scenery) and draft picks to help jumpstart the Chargers' inevitable rebuild.