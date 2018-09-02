Khalil Mack wants to play Week 1 and Bears coach Matt Nagy says chances are 'pretty good'
Mack has a week to prepare for the Packers on Sunday night
The biggest news in the NFL this weekend was the Chicago Bears' blockbuster trade for star edge rusher Khalil Mack. Mack is just 27 years old and is entering the prime of his career, and the Bears handed him a six-year, $141 million contract extension that contains $90 million in guarantees.
Though Mack arrives in Chicago with just a week to go before the team opens the season against the division rival Green Bay Packers on "Sunday Night Football," he wants to be on the field for that game. Mack joked at his introductory press conference that he needed to leave as soon as possible so he could go get ready for Week 1.
It's not necessarily up to Mack whether or not he gets to play. The decision will likely be made by head coach Matt Nagy, but he seemed pretty optimistic. Asked about the chances that Mack can be ready to go by next Sunday, Nagy responded that they are "hopefully pretty good."
Mack will likely line up across from Chicago's 2016 first-rounder, Leonard Floyd, with the duo attacking opposing tackles around the edges. He'll immediately become the best player on what was already an underrated defense, and if he produces like he did in Oakland, he will help that unit get even better.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ravens waive Breshad Perriman
Perriman never carved out a real role in the Baltimore offense
-
Paxton Lynch cut by Broncos
Lynch survived roster cuts on Saturday, but didn't make it past Sunday
-
Who tried to trade for Khalil Mack?
The Raiders had plenty of suitors for the defensive end, but the Jets, Packers and 49ers might...
-
Testy Pederson says Wentz isn't cleared
The Eagles open up their season against the Falcons on Thursday
-
Chargers bring back TE Gates
Guess who's back, back again
-
NFL DFS, Week 1: Best DraftKings lineups
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal DraftKings and FanDuel...