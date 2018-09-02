Khalil Mack wants to play Week 1 and Bears coach Matt Nagy says chances are 'pretty good'

The biggest news in the NFL this weekend was the Chicago Bears' blockbuster trade for star edge rusher Khalil Mack. Mack is just 27 years old and is entering the prime of his career, and the Bears handed him a six-year, $141 million contract extension that contains $90 million in guarantees.

Though Mack arrives in Chicago with just a week to go before the team opens the season against the division rival Green Bay Packers on "Sunday Night Football," he wants to be on the field for that game. Mack joked at his introductory press conference that he needed to leave as soon as possible so he could go get ready for Week 1.

When asked about preparing to be Week 1 ready @52Mack_ jokes that he's gotta wrap up the press conference: "I can't be here for long! I have to go talk to the coaches and make sure I get this thing figured out." — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 2, 2018

It's not necessarily up to Mack whether or not he gets to play. The decision will likely be made by head coach Matt Nagy, but he seemed pretty optimistic. Asked about the chances that Mack can be ready to go by next Sunday, Nagy responded that they are "hopefully pretty good."

Coach Nagy when asked about the likelihood of Khalil Mack playing next Sunday night vs. Packers: "Hopefully pretty good." — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 2, 2018

Mack will likely line up across from Chicago's 2016 first-rounder, Leonard Floyd, with the duo attacking opposing tackles around the edges. He'll immediately become the best player on what was already an underrated defense, and if he produces like he did in Oakland, he will help that unit get even better.