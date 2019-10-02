Khalil Mack would finally like to clarify his quote about pooping dogs

Khalil Mack had some rather interesting things to say after the Bears shut down the Vikings for a 16-6 win on Sunday, but none of those things were more interesting than his magnificent quote about dog poop.

While discussing his reluctance to get ahead of himself and over-celebrate an early season divisional victory, the Bears pass-rusher said this:

"A dog that poop fast don't poop for long, man."

Now, you may be wondering what the hell that means... because we're all wondering what the hell that means. That's the sort of quote that you need to rewind and replay about a dozen times to confirm and decipher. It's not shocking that Mack was asked about it once the shock wore off.

Luckily, he was finally able to provide a much-needed explanation this week.

"It really means that anybody can start fast," said Mack on Tuesday. "But it's about the whole race. You know what I'm saying? It's the whole season. Being consistent."

That makes... a little more sense? I guess? There's about a million different other ways that could have been conveyed but the poop route works too.

According to Mack, the line comes from his former defensive line coach in Oakland, Jethro Franklin. The origin story of that quote needs to be investigated further.

In any case, Mack seems to have his head in the right place and, for what it's worth, the only real dog poop seen on Sunday was covered in purple and yellow.