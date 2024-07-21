Earlier this month, Minnesota Vikings rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson tragically died in a car accident. According to Maryland State Police, Jackson was one of three people killed in the crash, which took place in Maryland's Prince George's County. The preliminary investigation indicated that another vehicle hit the car Jackson was in, which traveled off the right side of the road and struck multiple tree stumps.

Jackson had been selected by Minnesota in the fourth round of this year's draft, and ahead of what would have been his first training camp, one of his draft-class-mates is honoring him in his own way. First-round pick Dallas Turner took the nameplate from Jackson's locker and placed it above his own, according to this snapshot from ESPN.

Turner never got to play on the same team with Jackson in the pros, but they were actually teammates for two seasons at Alabama before Jackson transferred to Oregon prior to the 2023 campaign. Jackson played only sparingly for the Crimson Tide, but he was named first-team All-Pac 12 in 2023 after recording 34 total tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, seven passes defensed and three interceptions in his lone season for the Ducks.