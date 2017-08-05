Kicker finally makes Pro Football Hall of Fame, NFL messes up his gold jacket video

When Morten Andersen gets inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday night, he'll become the first kicker since 1991 to be enshrined in Canton, Ohio.

It's probably a good thing that more kickers haven't been inducted, because apparently, the NFL has some trouble putting their highlight videos together.

Before Andersen was given his gold jacket on Friday, the league played a video to commemorate all of the accomplishments he had during his 25-year career.

25 NFL seasons.

Just the second placekicker to be inducted into the @ProFootballHOF.



Morten Andersen receives his #PFHOF17 Gold Jacket! pic.twitter.com/gZZDQ9WNmF — NFL (@NFL) August 5, 2017

The problem with the video is that there was one slight mistake.

At the 41-second mark, the video shows the picture below while explaining that Andersen played some soccer during his young days in Denmark.

That Twitter/NFL

"Andersen played an astonishing 25 seasons, but he might not have played football at all if not for a chance encounter as a high school exchange student. The soccer player from Denmark first kicked an American football in high school," the narrator explains.

The problem with the picture is that it's not actually Andersen in the picture. As pointed out by Norwegian news site Nettavisen, the man in the photo is actually retired Norwegian soccer player Roar Strand.

Not only did the video get the picture of Andersen wrong, but they included a picture of the Norwegian soccer team, even though Andersen grew up in Denmark.

Predictably, a few people on Twitter let the NFL know that they got it wrong.

Congrats Morten :-) Embarrassing that @NFL in the video refer to a picture with a random Norwegian soccer player 😒Extremely bad research. — Uffe Krempel (@ProxyLua) August 5, 2017

Is it the Danish Kicker Morten Andersen or the Norwegian footballer @RoarStrand6 who has been inducted to the HOF? pic.twitter.com/oAujeYNIlD — Morten Kaltoft (@mokaltoft) August 5, 2017

Just for the record, Roar Strand is not being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but Andersen is, and deservedly so.

During his 25-year career (1982-2007), Andersen played for the Saints, Falcons, Giants, Chiefs and Vikings. The NFL's all-time leading scorer with 2,544 points, Andersen finished in the top 10 of field goal percentage a total of 12 times in his career. To put that in perspective, Adam Vinatieri -- another surefire Hall of Famer -- only has only finished in the top 10 a total of seven times during his 20-year career.

Andersen has played in more games than any other player in NFL history and ranks No. 1 all-time in field goals made. Andersen is just the second true kicker to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, joining Jan Stenerud, who was inducted in 1991.

By the way, if it makes Andersen feel any better, this isn't the first time there's been a mistake made at the Hall of Fame. Back in 2011, Marshall Faulk received two jackets because his name wasn't spelled correctly on the first one.