The people in London got a taste of American football on Sunday, but it looked more like futbol with how much kicking was going on. Between the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans, there were nine combined field goals, tied for the second-most in NFL history.

It was a historic day for Titans kicker Nick Folk, who tied the NFL record for most consecutive field goals made under 40 yards. The guy whose record he tied was Justin Tucker, who was on the other sideline.

Folk hit his 70th consecutive field goal under 40 yards late in the fourth quarter, as the Titans were looking for a last minute comeback.

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill exited the game with an ankle injury and backup Malik Willis took over. The second-year player was able to march down the field, but when they got into the red zone, it was pure chaos, with flags, failed attempts, and sacks.

After what felt like 100 attempts to get into the end zone, head coach Mike Vrabel decided to just take the points and bring out Folk. The Titans were down 24-13 at the time, so no matter what they would need to score. The 38-yard field goal was good and was the record tier and made it a 24-16 game, which is where the score would stay.

While Tucker did not set any records on Sunday, he did have quite the game. After struggling a bit during his pregame warm-ups, Tucker hit 100% of his field goal attempts in London.

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Tucker's six field goals accounted for 12 of the Raven's 24 points. He is one of just seven players to ever hit six field goals in a game and this is the second time he has hit that many in one matchup.

The Ravens were given the choice to have a bye week after their trip across the pond, but head coach John Harbaugh declined, meaning they will play in Week 7. Next week, they will face the Detroit Lions at M&T Bank Stadium.

The Titans elected to have their bye next week, so they will have some time either for Tannehill to get healthy or Willis to get more comfortable with the offense and take more snaps. The Titans next game is on Oct. 29 against the Atlanta Falcons at Nissan Stadium.