Creed seems to be making a comeback. But the rock band's resurgence isn't happening on the music charts or in sold-out stadiums -- it's happening in the locker rooms of major sports franchises.

Following Sunday's 19-3 win over the Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins revealed that the team blasted the band's hit single from the year 2000, "Higher," during pregame warmups.

"They have quite a catalog. 'Higher,' this week," Cousins said, via Alec Lewis of The Athletic. "We didn't want to overstep our bounds. One, 'Higher.'"

Cousins stated that Vikings center Garrett Bradbury made the executive decision to blast some Creed in the locker room, and it was "well-received". Cousins also revealed that the song "made the difference" in the team's win over their NFC North division rivals.

Creed has also become a secret weapon for the MLB's Texas Rangers, who began playing "Higher" throughout the second half of the 2023 season. The team has continued throughout the postseason as the Rangers currently lead the Houston Astros 1-0 in the American League Championship Series.

It's been a rough season for the Vikings in 2023. The team got off to an 0-3 start, but have bounced back in two wins in their last three games, including Sunday's triumph. In that particular contest, Cousins completed 21-of-31 passes for 184 yards and a touchdown pass to rookie wideout Jordan Addison.