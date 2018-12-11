Kirk Cousins' continued struggles could hurt the Vikings for years

The Vikings had every reason to think they were a quarterback away from a Super Bowl after last season. While Case Keenum played well for them, they wanted to add a marquee name. So they went out and picked up Kirk Cousins for $84 million guaranteed, arguably the most high-profile free agent signing last offseason after the Redskins traded for Alex Smith to replace Cousins.

This season has shown the Vikings have a lot of work to do. They're 6-6-1, miraculously second in the NFC North, but it doesn't feel like they have any impressive wins. To make matters worse, Cousins doesn't appear to be playing up to his contract, and during multiple primetime games he's struggled for long stretches of time. That came to a head against the Seahawks, a game the Vikings had every chance to win. Cousins went 20 of 33 for 208 yards and a garbage time touchdown, and the Vikings lost 21-7 in a game where the Seahawks' offense had about as many struggles.

On Tuesday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell and Raja Bell talk about Cousins' inconsistency, and how he hasn't lived up to his contract. Kanell, one of his staunchest supporters, concedes that Cousins' stats aren't where they should be, and Vikings fans have a right to be upset with a signing that may have them in a hole over the next two years.

