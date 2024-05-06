The Atlanta Falcons made the biggest splash of free agency this offseason when they signed former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract. Why did Cousins decide to leave Minnesota after six seasons? There were reportedly a couple of reasons.

For one, the Falcons were willing to guarantee more money for Cousins, but the Vikings' draft plan also reportedly played a part in Cousins looking for a new home. Per SI.com, the Vikings were up front with Cousins about the possibility of selecting a quarterback high in the draft -- even if he decided to remain in Minnesota. What's ironic is that Cousins' new team shocked the NFL world by taking quarterback Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 overall.

Cousins, who turns 36 soon and is coming off a torn Achilles, reportedly was appreciative with how the Vikings were honest with him about their plan. Minnesota took the fifth quarterback of the draft at No. 11 overall with Michigan's J.J. McCarthy. It's clear Cousins was looking for a situation where he would be the solidified starter for more than a season, but more pressure has been placed on him by his new franchise after the Falcons utilized a top 10 pick on a rookie quarterback who turns 24 this week.

Cousins reportedly had no idea the Falcons were going to take a quarterback at No. 8 overall -- a decision which left him "shocked" and "disappointed," according to NFL Media. While Cousins did sign a four-year contract, it gets easier for Atlanta to get out of the deal in two years. When will the Falcons' brass want to turn the page under center? That's a question we will be asking until it eventually happens.