Kirk Cousins is expected to show up on Tuesday for the Atlanta Falcons' mandatory minicamp after not taking part in OTAs, according to multiple reports. Cousins, who did take part in Atlanta's voluntary workouts in April, would still prefer to be traded to a team where he can start.

To this point, Cousins' time in Atlanta can best be summarized as odd. The Falcons, shortly after signing Cousins to a four-year, $180 million deal, shocked everyone when they then used a first round pick to select fellow quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who replaced Cousins in the starting lineup in Week 15 of the 2024 season.

With Penix now entrenched as the starter, Cousins reportedly wants to be traded. Atlanta, however, has apparently been bullish when it comes to its asking price for Cousins, a four-time Pro Bowler with 163 career starts under his belt.

The Falcons have had discussions with multiple teams regarding a possible trade of Cousins but asked teams to take on a significant portion -- reportedly at least $20 million -- of the remaining $37.5 million guaranteed on Cousins' contract.

Further complicating matters is the fact that Cousins has a no-trade clause, so even if a team meets the Falcons' reported demands, Cousins can veto a possible trade if he doesn't want to play for that team.

With Aaron Rodgers now officially in Pittsburgh, the New Orleans Saints would be the best possible fit for Cousins given Derek Carr's recent retirement. But given the fact that the Saints are a division rival, the odds of the Falcons trading him there are incredibly slim.

If no opportunities present themselves by Week 1, Cousins may be content remaining in Atlanta for the 2025 season. He's got $27.5 million guaranteed coming his way (plus a $10 million roster bonus), and there's a chance he may get another chance to start for the Falcons if Penix either gets hurt or struggles at some point during the 2025 season.

While it's becoming increasingly more likely that he will remain with Atlanta, Cousins' situation will continue to worth monitoring, especially if another team's quarterback situation takes a turn for the worst at some point down the road.