Kirk Cousins finds Adam Thielen for Vikings' first touchdown of season in Minnesota
Vikings take advantage of blocked punt to score on first possession
The Minnesota Vikings took a 7-0 lead over the Atlanta Falcons thanks to a 23-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins to Adam Thielen. It only took Minnesota three plays to get the crowd roaring on this Cousins strike to Thielen for the score.
Cousins was 2-for-2 for 31 yards on the opening drive. His first completion was an eight-yard pass to Dalvin Cook before the touchdown pass to Thielen. The Vikings started with a short field thanks to a blocked put after the Falcons went three-and-out on their opening possession, setting the Vikings up at the Falcons' 21-yard line.
Thielen had 113 catches for 1,373 yards and nine touchdowns last season for the Vikings. He's off to a good start in 2019.
