Kirk Cousins informed the Minnesota Vikings he plans to test free agency as he and his agent remain in communication with them, according to NFL Media. Cousins will become a free agent when the new league year begins on Wednesday, though can reach an agreement with any team beginning Monday.

The quarterback will begin discussions with the Falcons once the tampering window opens at 12 p.m. ET, per The Athletic. However, the Vikings aren't expected to let him go so easily, Adam Schefter reports, and that Atlanta will have to work hard to pry him away.

Cousins has put up big numbers during his time in Minnesota. Since 2018, Cousins has been named to three Pro Bowls and has thrown 23,265 yards with 171 touchdowns against just 55 interceptions. Cousins was enjoying a prolific 2023 season before it was ultimately cut short by an Achilles injury after just eight games.

Several teams will surely be in the running to land Cousins. The Falcons, Raiders, Commanders and Broncos were included in CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin's list of possible landing spots.