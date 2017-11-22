Kirk Cousins 'fully invested' in taking Redskins to Super Bowl in 2018 'or beyond'

Kirk Cousins' career with the Washington Redskins has seemingly been as much about his debated worth to his team as his actual performance on the field.

How else do you explain the annual discussions of whether Washington should -- or will -- commit to Cousins for more than a single season at a time? And when the Redskins are yet again clawing for life as the latter portion of the season arrives, things like Cousins' long-term future in D.C. seem just as pressing as the team's current attempts to avoid a full-blown collapse.

Cousins, however, would tell you he's got his sights set on sticking in Washington.

That's according to Alex Duke, who profiled the quarterback for The Gospel Coalition and said Cousins is "fully invested in the present goal of getting the Redskins to the Super Bowl in 2018 or beyond."

A Super Bowl might be a long shot for Washington (4-6) this time around, especially with the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles at 9-1 and having already swept Cousins' club, but even as his second straight franchise tag expires following 2017, the veteran appears committed to the same organization that's failed to ink him to a long-term deal.

"I want to be a diligent, hard-working, humble, and servant-hearted employee of the Redskins and teammate with the guys I play with," Cousins told Duke.

And when the time comes for Cousins to move on, perhaps away from the game of football itself? Duke says the Redskins quarterback is already considering an array of occupations: