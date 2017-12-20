Kirk Cousins is just like you: He doesn't understand the NFL's catch rule either

Count Kirk Cousins among those who don't know what constitutes a catch in the NFL. Cousins' confusion comes after officials overturned a touchdown by Steelers tight end Jesse James and instead ruled it an incomplete pass in part because James didn't "survive the ground."

By the rules, it's an open and shut case -- James didn't catch it. But that doesn't make it any less confusing.

"I'm not satisfied with [the rules explanation]," Cousins said, when asked about the James non-catch during an appearance on 106.7 The Fan's Grant and Danny show (via the Washington Post). "I don't understand the rule. If that happened in our game, I would understand based on a precedent that's been set that that's not a catch and it wouldn't catch me off guard, but I wouldn't understand as to why. I wouldn't know the reasoning. I guess I just don't know the rule enough."

One big problem: Consistency. Cousins pointed to last season's Packers-Redskins game involving Jordy Nelson.

"... Nelson caught a touchdown against us, and … he caught it and almost instantly our [defensive back] slapped the ball out of his grasp and it fell out the back of the end zone," Cousins said. "I thought for sure with the nature of the catch rule that he didn't complete the catch, it didn't seem like he held onto the ball for very long, and that it would be ruled an incompletion. And yet it was ruled a touchdown. So, I think it's moments like that that make you scratch your head, where it's still at times ruled a catch whether or not he holds on. I just don't understand how long you have to hold the ball."

Here's the play:

The difference between Nelson and James, of course, is that Nelson didn't go to the ground. And as referee Tony Corrente explained Sunday, that is why James' touchdown was reversed and ruled an incomplete pass.

"In [James'] case, he had control of the football but he was going to the ground," Corrente said. "As he hit the ground, the ball began to roll and rotate and the ball hit the ground and that's the end of it at that point."

No matter how maddening, it also explains why this Golden Tate "that sure looks like an interception" catch from the 2015 season was also ruled a touchdown -- he never went to the ground:

Of course, that same season, the NFL said this wasn't a touchdown catch:

Meanwhile, former Steelers wide receiver Mike Wallace, who spent his first four seasons with the Steelers, was asked how he would define a catch.

"The referee says 'first down,' the dude does [the arm motion]; it's a first down," Wallace said, via ESPN.com. "That's what I would rule a catch, because I don't think anyone knows the rules anymore. We just go off whatever [the officials] say. If they say it's a catch, it's a catch. If not, that's not going to change anything anyway."

Words to live by.