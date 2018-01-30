Kirk Cousins: It's not all about money; QB is willing to make 'sacrifices' to be on a winner

Kirk Cousins may have been one of the NFL's best quarterbacks the last three seasons, according to both standard statistics and advanced metrics, but the Redskins haven't been inclined to give him anything more than back-to-back one-year deals via the franchise tag.

All told, the team has paid Cousins $43.9 million over the last two seasons. And should the Redskins choose again not to give their franchise quarterback a long-term contract, or franchise him to the tune of $34.5 million in 2018, he would become a much-sought-after free agent. And to hear Cousins tell it, he's at least interested in the prospect of, in the simplest terms, going to a team that appreciates his worth and has a chance to win the Super Bowl.

"Is money a part of it? Sure. Is it the only thing? No," Cousins told PFT Live's Mike Florio on Tuesday. "It is about winning, and that's what I want more than anything, so I'm going to be willing to make sacrifices or do what has to be done to make sure I'm in the best possible position to win, and that's what the focus is going to be."

Whenever the conversation has turned to his contract, Cousins has always said the right thing. If Washington should again franchise him, he'll sign it and play once more on a one-year deal.

"I think we'll do what we've done the past two seasons. There's no need to change the script. Stay consistent with the plan: Let the team do what they want to do," Cousins said. "We'll see what the Redskins want to do and then I'll react accordingly."

Earlier this month, Redskins coach Jay Gruden acknowledged that he'd prefer not to "go through another one-year" deal with his quarterback. And Cousins has previously told 106.7 The Fan that "there's a part of me that would like to get settled." Still, Cousins wants to be clear: He's not complaining about the prospects of making $34.5 million in 2018.

"There's been a false narrative out there," he told Florio. "[Agent] Mike McCartney has really counseled me all along, if the team franchises you one, two, three times, just sign it."

Feb. 20 is the first day teams can use the franchise tag.