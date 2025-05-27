The Atlanta Falcons were missing two notable players when the club kicked off OTAs on Tuesday -- quarterback Kirk Cousins and tight end Kyle Pitts. While both players are not required to attend these practices, their situations are notable for different reasons.

Cousins is famously awaiting a trade partner. He signed a four-year, $180 million extension with the Falcons just 15 months ago, but after the emergence of Michael Penix Jr. last season, Atlanta is going to stick with the former No. 8 overall pick under center. Cousins would surely like to start for a team this season. The question is who would trade for him?

As for Pitts, he's entering the final year of his rookie contract. Does his absence Tuesday signal he's looking for an extension right now? Maybe a new contract isn't in the forefront of the 24-year-old's mind right now, but there's no getting around the fact this 2025 season is incredibly important for him.

Let's analyze the situations for these two players.

Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins ATL • QB • #18 CMP% 66.9 YDs 3508 TD 18 INT 16 YD/Att 7.74 View Profile

Cousins surprised many people when he attended the first day of the Falcons offseason program back in April. However, it appears the 36-year-old signal-caller is now switching up his game plan as he awaits a change of scenery. OTAs are of course voluntary, but it's notable that Cousins was not in the building after previously being in attendance for some of Atlanta's offseason program.

Cousins went 7-7 as the starter in his one season with Atlanta, and averaged 250.6 passing yards per game while throwing 18 touchdowns and 16 interceptions -- which tied Baker Mayfield for most in the league. While the Falcons have postured as if Cousins being Penix's backup in 2025 is a legitimate possibility, ESPN reported last month that both sides recognize their future is not together.

There are several hurdles when it comes to Cousins being traded, and the biggest one is money. Cousins has a total of $37.5 million in guarantees remaining on his contract. The Falcons will have to eat some of that money if he were to be moved. ESPN previously reported the Falcons asked interested teams to pay $20 million of the $37.5 million in guarantees. Naturally, no team was willing to do that.

When it comes to where Cousins could be playing in 2025, there aren't many logical landing spots. The New Orleans Saints could potentially be in the market for a quarterback following the retirement of Derek Carr, but the Falcons surely wouldn't trade Cousins to a rival. The Cleveland Browns were long viewed as the favorite to land Cousins given Kevin Stefanski's familiarity with him, but the Browns selected both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft after trading for Kenny Pickett earlier in the offseason. It would be surprising to see the Browns give up draft capital to add to what is already a crowded room.

What about the Pittsburgh Steelers? They can't wait around for Aaron Rodgers forever. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said last week that Cousins is "at the very least" on the Steelers' radar, and that the franchise was interested in acquiring Cousins earlier this offseason. They are a team to keep an eye on.

Kyle Pitts

Kyle Pitts ATL • TE • #8 TAR 74 REC 47 REC YDs 602 REC TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

Pitts, who was selected with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, averaged a career-low 2.8 receptions per game and a career-low 35.4 receiving yards per game this past season under new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson. Pitts did catch a career-high four touchdowns, but his 602 receiving yards ranked 13th among all tight ends.

Pitts is set to make $10,878,000 on his fifth-year option this season, but every player in his situation would like long-term security -- which also comes with more money. Any time a player misses OTAs while entering a contract year, the question has to be asked: Is this absence contract-related? At this point, it's unclear.

Rememeber, Pitts put together one of the best seasons by a rookie tight end ever, catching 68 passes for 1,026 yards and one touchdown in 2021. He became the first rookie tight end to cross 1,000 yards receiving since Mike Ditka did so in 1961, but hasn't crossed 670 receiving yards since.