Kirk Cousins might not be the guy for the Vikings after an ugly loss to the Bears

Sunday night taught the NFL world two things: First, the Bears are indeed the team to beat in the NFC North, if it wasn't clear already. Second: The Vikings have quite a bit of work to do, and it starts with quarterback Kirk Cousins. The Vikings are 5-4-1 this year, second in the division, but on Sunday night Cousins threw for just 262 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, including a pick six to Eddie Jackson with the Vikings down eight in the fourth quarter.

It has been a frustrating year for the Vikings, who made it to the NFC Championship last season. They look unable to move the ball at times despite a decent year numbers-wise from Cousins, and Cousins himself is missing some of the consistency that is expected of a quarterback who just signed three-year, $84 million contract with everything guaranteed.

On Monday's "Off the Bench," known Cousins defender Danny Kanell talks about the Bears' win with Raja Bell. This game is the first time Kanell has faltered on Cousins, as he questions if Cousins can actually lead a great team. He has struggled in primetime and against winning teams, and for the first time this season Kanell is leaving the Vikings out of the top 10 of his rankings, where they've been all year.

Listen and Subscribe to Off The Bench with Kanell & Bell: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn



