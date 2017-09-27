Kirk Cousins named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Kirk Cousins was back to looking like the Cousins of 2016, and it didn't just pay off with a win.

The Washington Redskins quarterback was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday after the Redskins rolled over the Oakland Raiders on Sunday night. Cousins completed 25 of 30 passes for 365 yards and three touchdowns on the day.

As stated, it the fourth time that Cousins has won the award, tying him with Mark Rypien for the most by a quarterback in franchise history. Cousins last won the award in Week 11 of last year after his standout performance against the Green Bay Packers.

Cousins and the offense started sluggishly this season, failing to find any rhythm through the air during the first two weeks of the season. That changed almost immediately on Sunday, as the 29-year-old led the Redskins to the end zone on their first drive of the time, hitting Chris Thompson on a 21-yard pass after Montae Nicholson picked off Derek Carr on their opening drive.

Cousins continued his strong performance throughout, completing 83-percent of his passes and finding Vernon Davis and Josh Doctson for two more touchdowns on the night.

If the offense keeps playing like that, the sky's the limit for the Redskins in 2017.