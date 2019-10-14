Kirk Cousins responds to Zach Brown comments: 'I don't even know what he said'

Kirk Cousins didn't use Zach Brown's comments as bulletin board material for having a big game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday. The Minnesota Vikings quarterback completed 22 of 29 passes for 333 yards, four touchdowns, one interception and a 138.4 passer rating in a 38-20 win over the Eagles, as the Vikings offense amassed 447 yards against an Eagles defense that couldn't stop Stefon Diggs from reaching the end zone (three touchdown catches).

Cousins didn't have any bulletin board material heading into the game, because he didn't even know Brown said anything.

"I didn't even know what he said," Cousins said after the game. "I really do stay ignorant, not read anything, and that's for my best interest. Zach was a teammate in Washington. He's one of the better linebackers I've played with or against. I have a lot of respect for him, and if you're trying to write a story about how it was a motivator this week, it wasn't because I didn't know about it."

Brown had a few things to say about Cousins heading into Sunday's game, calling Cousins the "weakest link" in their offense. His comments found their way to Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, but apparently not to Cousins.

"Cousins, I think every defense is going to want that guy to throw the ball," Brown said Friday, via ESPN's Tim McManus. "For me, that's probably the weakest part of their offense is him. Everything else is good. They've got a good running game, probably one of the best in the league. They've got real good receivers. You just want them to pass the ball. You want Kirk Cousins to get it in his hands."

Cousins had his first four touchdown game since Week 2 of the 2018 season, his second with the Vikings. His three touchdown passes in the first half tied for the most in any half in his career. He also had his longest pass of the season (62-yard touchdown to Stefon Diggs) and two 50-plus yard touchdown passes on the day.

For all the scrutiny Cousins gets, he has completed 69.7 percent of his passes for 1,374 yards, nine touchdowns to three interceptions and an 108.4 passer rating through six games. Not exactly the weak link Brown thought.