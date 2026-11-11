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🤝 Five things to know Wednesday

🔠 Do not miss this: NFL trade deadline report card

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The trade deadline is all about the deals that actually get done, but what about the ones that never cross the finish line? The Bengals learned a hard lesson about the compensatory pick formula on Tuesday and called off a trade because of it. They were in agreement with the Eagles on a swap that would send Arnold Ebiketie to Cincinnati in return for a 2027 sixth-round pick but backed out when they realized the ramifications. Our Jordan Dajani explained the bizarre situation when he labeled the Bengals as the deadline's biggest losers.

Dajani: "Nick Korte of Over The Cap pointed out that Ebiketie was signed as a compensatory free agent by the Eagles. The Bengals lost three compensatory free agents and signed two, with Cordell Volson not qualifying as a CFA lost since he hasn't played a snap this year. So, adding Ebiketie means the Bengals would lose a 2027 compensatory third-round pick that was coming after Trey Hendrickson signed with the Ravens."

That's an example of what not to do if you're inside an NFL front office. But as we shift our focus back to the trades that did come to fruition, we have to recognize the masterclass the 49ers put on. They landed Keenan Allen on Tuesday to add to a haul that already included DeForest Buckner. In securing much-needed wide receiver help, they became one of four teams to receive an "A" grade on our trade deadline report card. For context, here's a look at the rest of the NFC West:

Cardinals: B-

B- Rams: D

D 49ers: A

A Seahawks: B+

Defensive players are important, too! In fact, many of the splashiest moves included defensive linemen and defensive backs. Take Amani Hooker, for instance. The Bills gave up a second-round pick to land the NFL's interception leader in one of the top five deals of the deadline.

It's hard to say that any team got better than the Jaguars (they made three splashes and boosted an already prolific defense), but the Chiefs also upgraded significantly. Josh Downs is the newest member of their wide receiver group by way of a win-win trade with the Colts.

📈📉 Pete Prisco's Week 10 NFL Power Rankings

Kim O'Reilly, CBS Sports

Pete Prisco finalized his latest set of NFL Power Rankings before the last-minute hustle of trade deadline moves, so the dip the Vikings took ahead of Week 10 emphasizes just how important it was for them to add Kirk Cousins. Minnesota was the biggest faller of the week, down five spots to No. 11. Most teams' trades (or lack thereof) were already factored into the equation, though, so it should not come as a surprise to see the deadline's most active franchises check in at the top of the pecking order. Each of the top six teams made at least one trade.

A little further down, the Packers jumped into the top 10 without adding to their roster. A certain superstar edge rusher should return to action by the end of the month, though.

Prisco: "Jordan Love and the passing game get a lot of the attention, but that defense has really impressed. When they get Micah Parsons back, look out."

Only three other teams moved up multiple spots:

18. Cowboys (↑4)

19. Texans (↑4)

23. Saints (↑3)

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Wednesday

⚽ UEFA Women's Champions League: HB Køge at OH Leuven, 12:45 p.m. on CBS Sports Golazo Network/Paramount+

⚽ UEFA Women's Champions League: OL Lyonnes at Juventus, 3 p.m. on CBS Sports Golazo Network/Paramount+

🏀 Cavaliers at Knicks, 7 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 (W) South Dakota State at No. 6 Texas, 7 p.m. on SEC Network

🏒 Lightning at Sabres, 7 p.m. on TNT

🏈 Buffalo at Ball State, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2

🏈 Sacramento State at Central Michigan, 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU

🏈 UMass at Toledo, 7:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

🏀 (W) Western Kentucky at No. 8 Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network+

🏀 (M) Jacksonville State at No. 8 Houston, 8 p.m. on ESPN+

🏀 Warriors at Rockets, 9:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏒 Mammoth at Golden Knights, 9:30 p.m. on TNT