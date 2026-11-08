Week 9 is underway across the NFL, but looming over all the on-field action is what's happening behind the scenes ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline. One of the most intriguing names floating around the rumor mill is Kirk Cousins. The Raiders quarterback has been looked at as an expendable piece for Las Vegas, especially with Fernando Mendoza, the No. 1 overall pick at the 2026 NFL Draft, waiting in the wings.

However, it doesn't sound like Cousins is going to wear a new uniform once Week 10 rolls around.

The Raiders have not received any trade calls this weekend regarding Cousins, according to ESPN. Moreover, Las Vegas is reportedly not interested in dealing him either. They want to stay the course with their plan to keep Cousins as their starter until they believe Mendoza is ready.

Kirk Cousins LV • QB • #8 CMP% 63.6 YDs 2124 TD 19 INT 5 YD/Att 7.51 View Profile

Taking a methodical approach to Mendoza's development has been first-year coach Klint Kubiak's stated approach since the offseason. So far, they've held to that as Cousins has started every game for the organization this season.

Entering Week 9, Cousins has 19 passing touchdowns, which is second in the NFL and only looking up to Joe Burrow in Cincinnati (20). He's also completing 63.6% of his passes with a 101.4 passer rating over his first eight starts. The Raiders enter Week 9 at 4-4 on the season and still within striking range of a wild card spot, which is likely why Las Vegas is apprehensive about moving Cousins.

While the team is currently holding firm, it will be interesting to see if that changes, particularly after Week 9. One team that has been linked to Cousins has been the Minnesota Vikings, whom he played for from 2018 to 2023. With Kyler Murray dealing with a Grade 2 hamstring injury, they do have a need at quarterback as they make a playoff push, entering Week 9 with a 6-1 record and in first place in the NFC North.