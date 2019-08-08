Kirk Cousins seems to be very concerned about a rookie Vikings center's butt sweat

This training camp, Kirk Cousins is sweating the important things. You know, like the sweaty butt attached to his new rookie center.

The Minnesota Vikings selected rookie Garrett Bradbury out of NC State with their first round pick (18th overall) this spring. He comes highly regarded, having won the Rimington Trophy as the nation's top center in college football last year. His scouting report hailed his ability to handle pass and run protection duties down the middle, and that scouting report also likely noted his status as an All-American.

What that scouting report may not have noted, however, is how much the young man sweats from his caboose.

Regardless of how well Bradbury has performed so far this camp, his profuse perspiration has seemingly given Cousins nightmares. Ahead of their first game together this week, the quarterback sounded off on his new center's perpetually damp wagon.

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins provides 2 part analysis of his center's butt sweat (via Vikings h/t @MatthewColler & @ryancardinal) pic.twitter.com/bVXfXlxvPZ — Paid man gets bored (@cjzero) August 7, 2019

"He promises that it's not a problem in games, and it remains to be seen because his shorts today were soaked," Cousins told the media on Wednesday. "But apparently when they keep those domes air-conditioned and you get a break on the bench and you sit with the cooling fans, I'm hoping that really helps," Cousins continued.

"So that's a big thing I'm gonna take away from Friday night, is how tough was it to grip the ball after he snaps it to me. Uh, if it is tough we might be in pistol and shotgun all year."

While this is undoubtedly a hilarious hurdle for the Vikes to overcome, it's also slightly concerning -- especially if the center's magical sweat disappearing act doesn't actually work on gamedays.

The Vikings open up their preseason schedule with a game Friday against the Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, so if the ball is a little slippery when the Vikings are on offense, Cousins certainly won't be able to blame the rain.