The Cleveland Browns are in the market for a quarterback and in what may or may not be the wildest coincidence of the offseason, Kirk Cousins just happened to be in Cleveland on Thursday and the internet definitely took notice.

The Falcons quarterback, who wants out of Atlanta, was spotted at multiple establishments in Northern Ohio over the course of the day. Cousins' day started off with some lunch at Chipotle where he ordered a "salad with double chicken." And if you're wondering how we know that, it's not because we have a reporter embedded at every Cleveland-area Chipotle, it's because Cousins decided to share that information on social media.

After a photo was shared that featured Cousins posing with several Chipotle employees, the QB responded to it, which seemed to confirm that he was actually at the restaurant.

After eating some chicken salad for lunch, Cousins made his way to City Barbeque in Avon, Ohio, to grab some dinner.

With Cousins hoping to get out of Atlanta, it would be easy to connect the dots here, but you might not want to do that. According to NFL Media, Cousins' trip to Cleveland was "Not NFL-related."

Although Cousins' presence in Cleveland certainly stirred up Browns fans into a frenzy, he wouldn't have been able to meet with anyone in the Browns' front office, even if he wanted to. Cousins is still under contract with the Falcons, so the only way he could speak with the Browns is if they gave him permission. However, he could meet up with a Browns player and talk with them but there's no indication he did that.

Even if this visit wasn't "NFL-related," it's still interesting. For one, Cousins has made it clear that he wants to be a starting quarterback this year and the Browns need a starter. Let's also not forget that Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was Cousins' offensive coordinator in Minnesota, so there's a connection there. Also, there was a report earlier this offseason that the Browns were going to try to sign Cousins if he got released by the Falcons but Atlanta decided to hold onto him. You know what, maybe we should connect the dots here.

Cousins is apparently waiting until after the draft to try to facilitate a trade out of Atlanta. If the Browns don't draft a quarterback with the second overall pick, then it's certainly possible that Cousins could still end up in Cleveland via a trade.

For all we know, Cousins could have been checking out houses in Cleveland just in case he gets traded there. The bottom line is that this particular trip wasn't NFL-related, but it won't be surprising at all if Cousins does end up in Cleveland and if that happens, it seems that he's already found two go-to restaurants to visit.