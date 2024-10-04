Kirk Cousins threw for an NFL season-high 509 yards in the Atlanta Falcons' overtime victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night. There's more to the performance in which Cousins also added four touchdown passes -- one of the statistical outliers in a season where passing is down across the league.

This is where Cousins' performance really highlights how passing is down from previous seasons. Cousins threw for more yards in one game than the New England patriots have had all season. Cousins had 509 yards in Week 5 and the Patriots have 449 as a team through four games.

The most passing yards the Patriots have thrown for in a game is 143. Cousins threw for 170 yards in the fourth quarter and overtime alone. The Patriots even had a game where they threw for 61 yards. Cousins threw for 69 yards in overtime alone.

The performance doesn't stop there. Cousins' four touchdown passes equals the amount seven teams have through four games (Browns, Giants, Titans, Seahawks, Jaguars, Raiders, Eagles). Cousins had more touchdown passes on Thursday night than the Steelers, Bears, Commanders, Rams, Patriots, Dolphins and Broncos have compiled this season.

Per CBS Sports Research, Cousins is the second-oldest player all time (36 years, 45 days) with a 500-yard passing game (Drew Brees is the oldest at 36 years, 290 days). Cousins is the first player in NFL history with 450+ yard passing games with three different teams.

Passing is down around the NFL, but Cousins is trying to trend it back in the other direction.