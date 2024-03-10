With free agency season looming, Kirk Cousins is expected to inform the Vikings of his future plans on Sunday night, according to The Athletic. Cousins is slated to become a free agent when the new league year begins on Wednesday.

While he might decide to test the market, there's still a good chance that Cousins stays in Minnesota. He reportedly likes the area and has enjoyed playing for the Vikings, his home since 2018.

Cousins has put up big numbers during his time in Minnesota. Since 2018, Cousins has been named to three Pro Bowls and has thrown 23,265 yards with 171 touchdowns against just 55 interceptions. Cousins was enjoying a prolific 2023 season before it was ultimately cut short by an Achilles injury after just eight games.

Several teams will surely be in the running to land Cousins. The Falcons, Raiders, Commanders and Broncos were included in CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin's list of possible landing spots.