As the calendar turns to April, we still don't have much clarity on the Kirk Cousins situation. The Atlanta Falcons will move forward with Michael Penix Jr. as their starting quarterback, but it doesn't appear the franchise is looking to quickly part ways with the veteran Cousins -- who signed a four-year, $180 million contract with Atlanta last offseason.

The Falcons kept Cousins on the roster through a recent March 15 deadline, which gave the quarterback a $10 million roster bonus in 2026. The Falcons have $155 million remaining on the Cousins contract, but it's easier to get out of the deal after 2026.

What happens next? Falcons head coach Raheem Morris told reporters at the NFL's annual league meetings on Tuesday that if a trade opportunity presents itself, they will look into it, per The Athletic. If this saga doesn't end soon, Morris also said he doesn't expect Cousins to show up for voluntary work following the draft.

"I'm not going to be foolish to think that he's going to show up for voluntary work right now," Morris said, via Pro Football Talk. "We're dealing with a business-type mode right now. I don't think he'll be there. If he is, we'll welcome him with open arms. But I'm not going to be fool enough to make myself get worked up and angry about Kirk Cousins missing voluntary workouts."

Dianna Russini of The Athletic recently reported that Cousins eventually being traded to the Cleveland Browns makes sense. Head coach Kevin Stefanski has familiarity with Cousins from their Minnesota Vikings days, and the Browns currently have just one healthy quarterback on roster in Kenny Pickett. Cleveland does hold the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, so it's possible the Browns could find a new quarterback on opening night in Green Bay. However, it appears Cousins is at least an option for general manager Andrew Berry to consider.