Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is one of the biggest names who could be available ahead of the 2023 NFL trade deadline, though a no-trade clause in his contract gives him final say over a potential move. Asked Wednesday if he'd consider waiving the clause to facilitate a deal ahead of the deadline, Cousins sidestepped the question.

"You know, I'm just very focused on the Bears and going 1-0 this week," he told reporters, "and anything else is just not worth my time or energy or attention."

It's a notable non-answer considering Cousins has spoken openly about his desire to remain with the Vikings in the past, saying as recently as last year that he intended to retire in Minnesota. The 35-year-old signal-caller is off to a productive start in 2023, with a league-leading 13 touchdown passes and just four interceptions, but the Vikings are 1-4, star wide receiver Justin Jefferson will miss at least the next four games due to injury, and Cousins' contract will expire following the season.

Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has been repeatedly noncommittal when asked about Cousins' long-term future over the last year or so, reportedly turning down a "discounted" extension offered by the QB's camp this offseason. The Vikings have also spent much of 2023 shedding other highly priced veterans, including Dalvin Cook, Adam Thielen, Za'Darius Smith and Eric Kendricks.

One team that's consistently been linked to Cousins: the New York Jets. Since losing starter Aaron Rodgers to an Achilles tear in Week 1, the Jets have struggled offensively with former first-round pick Zach Wilson back under center. Rodgers hasn't ruled out a return late in the 2023 season, and Jets head coach Robert Saleh has repeatedly backed Wilson as the fill-in. But if New York is serious about maintaining title hopes, a QB of Cousins' caliber would be a logical short-term target.