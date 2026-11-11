Maybe the most consequential trade of deadline day in the NFL wasn't actually made by a front office executive. Instead, the lone player in the deal gave it the final go-ahead.

In the final hours before Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline, the Minnesota Vikings pulled off a trade for Kirk Cousins, sending the Las Vegas Raiders a 2027 third-round pick to reunite with their former quarterback. Before ultimately agreeing to the deal, however, the Raiders put the ball in Cousins' court, according to The Ringer's Tom Pelissero. Las Vegas gave Cousins the chance to decide whether he'd like to leave the organization and head back to Minnesota or stay with the club he had started the first nine games of the 2026 season for.

After talking with his family, agent Mike McCartney, and Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell, Cousins made up his mind by midday Tuesday and ultimately informed Raiders GM John Spytek that he wanted to return to Minnesota. Thus, the trade was made.

"So much respect for John Spytek and the Raiders organization," McCartney told The Ringer's Tom Pelissero about how the team handled this trade. "There aren't many leaders in this league who would've done that. Very appreciative of Spy."

Kirk Cousins MIN • QB • #8 CMP% 64.1 YDs 2340 TD 20 INT 8 YD/Att 7.43 View Profile

Part of the calculus in Cousins' decision to opt for a return to the Vikings was the presence of Fernando Mendoza. The report indicates Cousins knew it was only a matter of time before the Raiders turned the keys to the franchise over to the 2026 No. 1 overall pick, so his status as QB1 was fleeting.

With an opportunity to go back and help a Vikings team he spent six years with and won the NFC North with in 2022, the proper pieces fell into place to give the deal the green light. This is also a pretty unprecedented move, as Cousins has the most single-season passing touchdowns (20) -- as well as career passing touchdowns (318) -- by any quarterback changing teams midseason in NFL history.

During his first six-season stint with the Vikings, Cousins was second in the league in completiion percentage (67.9%), fourth in passing yards (23,265), and third in passing touchdowns (171) among all quarterbacks over that span with at least 50 starts. He also reunites with wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who averaged 98.9 receiving yards per game with Cousins -- an NFL record for most receiving yards by a quarterback-receiver duo over at least 50 games. While the 15-year veteran is now returning at 38, the hope is that he can come close to that production and give an offense tied for the fewest offensive touchdowns (11) in the NFL this season a boost.