Kirk Cousins tries to hold a giveaway for Vikings fans on Twitter and it turns into a disaster

There's a good chance that Kirk Cousins is never going to hold another giveaway on Twitter ever again after what happened during the Vikings quarterback's most recent attempt.

At some point this week, Cousins decided he wanted to give something away to a lucky fan and since he's a nice guy, he asked fans for their input on what the giveaway should be. That's when things went off the rails.

First, here's the tweet that Cousins sent out.

The season feels so far away, so I want to do a giveaway to keep all you @Vikings fans excited! What do you want me to giveaway? — Kirk Cousins (@KirkCousins8) February 12, 2019

After Cousins sent out his tweet, one very smart person on Twitter predicted that chaos would ensue.

This is not gonna end well for you — ig: will_etc (@will_etc) February 12, 2019

That prediction ended up being correct.

Although the signed jersey was winning Cousins' poll, it's actually kind of surprising that "other" wasn't winning and that's because Vikings fans had a few other ideas about what Cousins should give away. For the most part, it seems that Vikings fans want him to give himself away.

With that in mind, let's check out the things that fans want him to give away.

Your contract — Matt Winters (@mattwinters5) February 13, 2019

What about a signed resignation? — JAVIER ΛRRIETΛ (@Arrrrieta) February 12, 2019

Give away some money back to the Vikes please — Pick (@map0924) February 13, 2019

Give yourself away to another team! — Austin (@ajbjerkaas) February 13, 2019

Some of that CAP SPACE — Ricky (@ErikStuder) February 13, 2019

Half of your guaranteed contract so the team can sign a quality tackle to protect you — Ryan A. Conlin (@ThatConlinKid) February 13, 2019

Give back some of your contract so team can build around you. — T.J. Murphy (@TJMurphy_5) February 13, 2019

Your contract so the Vikings can trade you. — Amos Slade (@SteveMackHC) February 13, 2019

The next guy doesn't want Cousins to give away anything, he just wants him to produce some first downs.

3rd and 7.......throw it for 8 yards, not 6! — Basketball Jones (@dcsportz) February 13, 2019

That's not bad advice.

Let's move on.

How about a win against a team with a winning record — Trevor Maciejeski (@trevormac10) February 13, 2019

The $84 million you stole from the city and their citizens. — Dylan Meadows (@DylanMeadows901) February 13, 2019

Basically, it seems like there are still a few Vikings fans out there who aren't too happy about the fact that their team gave Cousins a fully-guaranteed, three-year deal worth $84 million. The moral of the story here is that if you're ever going to give anything away on Twitter, you should just give it away and totally skip the part where you ask the fans what they want you to give away.