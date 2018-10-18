Kirk Cousins' unhinged pregame speech to Vikings includes advice on how to strangle rookie QBs

For all intents and purposes, Kirk Cousins seems like a pretty nice, laid-back guy. This is a 30-year-old NFL quarterback who did most of his free agency prep while living in his parents' basement, has been known to drive his grandma's dented passenger van and preached faith and family as much as football when he signed a record-breaking deal with the Vikings this offseason.

Your typical "aw shucks" signal-caller. A perfect fit for "Minnesota Nice."

Until game day.

We may have gotten a sneak peek at Cousins' wild side during his time with the Washington Redskins. After all, there's nothing that defines Kirk's D.C. legacy as much as his postgame trot and holler -- "You like that?!" -- on the way to the locker room after he overcame the odds for a comeback victory over the Buccaneers in 2015.

But Cousins took "You like that?!" and upped the intensity to about a Level 11 on Sunday before the Vikings' game against the Arizona Cardinals. Minnesota may have been hosting one of the NFL's worst teams in the now-1-5 Cards, but that didn't stop the Vikings quarterback from leading the pregame huddle with fire in his eyes and a crack in his voice.

His words are right out of your favorite sports movie, but the delivery is raw and absolutely contagious. Kirk Cousins wants to go to war.

"Hey, I got a question for you!" he shouts. "How did you feel after last week's victory, men? Great, right? That's because it was earned, men! Nothing in this league is free! Nothing's a gift! You can't just roll your helmet out there and play. You gotta go out there every play and earn it. And you gotta take it, men!"

And just wait until he tells the Vikings to attack Josh Rosen.

"Defense, I've been a rookie quarterback before!" he yells. "You can suffocate him! You can suffocate him! Make him miserable ... all game long! Get us the ball back!"

Who's laid-back now?