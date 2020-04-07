Kiya Tomlin, wife of Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, sewing and donating masks to Pittsburgh-area hospitals

Kiya Tomlin has found a way to make the most of her time at home amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Kiya, the wife of Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, has been busy sewing and distributing masks to Pittsburgh-area hospitals to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. Tomlin, the owner of a successful clothing line, has distributed over 300 masks thus far (with another 500 masks completed). Mike and Kiya Tomlin's three children have also helped create masks, as each mask has taken about eight minutes to create.

"Something is better than nothing," Kiya Tomlin said of her family's project, via Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network.

Kiya added that the Tomlin family is taking part in social distancing, a practice that has become part of everyone's new normal over the past month.

Kiya Tomlin was kind enough to talk to us about sheltering at home in Pittsburgh, her husband’s booming voice and most importantly, sewing #masks to help slow the spread of #COVID19. Please give it a read! ⁦@nflnetwork⁩ ⁦@steelers⁩ https://t.co/JohO0ZwSp8 — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) April 6, 2020

Many members of the Steelers' organization have spoken out about the importance of staying at home while practicing social distancing. Pro Bowl defensive tackle Cam Heyward recently wrote a note in The Players' Tribute encouraging fans to stay home while helping to stop the spread of COVID-19. Bill Cowher, the Steelers' former Steelers coach and member of the 2020 Hall of Fame induction class, posted a video on his Twitter handle encouraging fans to stay positive while doing what they can to help stop the spread. Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis posted a video on his Twitter page asking Steeler fans to practice social distancing.

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert, who has been working at home for the past several weeks, recently marveled at how Pittsburgh -- and the rest of the country -- has rallied together over the past several weeks.

"I think it's awesome that we all understand and recognize the need to help each other," Colbert told Steelers.com's Missi Matthews. "This is an unprecedented situation. None of us can say we've been through this before because, quite honestly, we haven't. But I think consciously we're trying to make sure that if we have the means to help somebody else, let's make sure that we go ahead and do that. And I think, collectively, we'll be better off because of it."

When it comes to Mike Tomlin's recent presence at home, Kiya says that, according to Kinkhabwala, her husband's voice "booms just as loudly at home as it does in his weekly press conference." One can assume that Pittsburgh's veteran coach is also providing his family with his infamous "Tomlinisms" that have become a staple of his meetings with the media.