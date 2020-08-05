Watch Now: NFC Non-Playoff Team Most Likely to Make Playoffs This Year ( 2:03 )

When the Arizona Cardinals hired Kliff Kingsbury in 2019, the jokes made themselves with his connection to Sean McVay. At the time, it appeared any coach who came in contact with McVay was getting hired, especially Kingsbury, who was famously listed in the press release of his hire as being "friends with Rams coach Sean McVay."

It didn't help matters that Kingsbury finished with a 35-40 record in college, raising questions about whether he belonged in the NFL. In what was expected to be a brutal first season in Arizona, Kingsbury left a lasting impression on the league.

The Cardinals offense jumped from last in points scored in 2018 to 16th in 2019 and from last in total yards to 21st. Kyler Murray won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year as Arizona went from a laughing stock to one of rising young teams in the league. Kingsbury put his own wrinkle in innovating the NFL, running 10 personnel (four wide receiver sets) on a league-high 31% of the offense's snaps after the Cardinals only went four-wide once the previous year (per Sharp Football Stats).

But don't expect that reliance on four-wide sets to necessarily continue in 2020.

"I'll always love 10 personnel, but we felt like as the season went on, we were able to do some different things and be in some different packages that played into our strengths," Kingsbury said, via the Cardinals website. "I felt like in the back half of last year, we figured out what our identity is, who we can be, the different things we can do.

"I'm hoping that continues through training camp and we have a good feel for it going into Week 1."

The Cardinals certainly reduced the percentage of 10 personnel in the second half of last season, using it on just 20% of the offensive snaps from Week 9 onward -- still tops in the league by a wide margin. The personnel grouping may be less frequent because Arizona has a top-three receiver trio of DeAndre Hopkins, Christian Kirk, and Larry Fitzgerald, raising the possibility of more 11 personnel (three wide receiver sets) and keeping tight end Maxx Williams on the field as an extra blocker. Running back Kenyan Drake also emerged as a receiving option out of the backfield during the second half of last year.

If the Cardinals run more 10 personnel, the emergence of Andy Isabella or 2019 fourth-round pick Hakeem Butler will play a factor. Both wideouts are competing for the fourth wide receiver spot in camp.

We'll see what Kingsbury has up his sleeve in Year 2, or if the league will figure him out -- much like they did with Chip Kelly in 2014 with the Eagles or McVay in Year 3 with the Rams.