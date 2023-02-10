It appeared as though the football world had seen of the last of recently fired Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury for at least the 2023 NFL season, given that the 43-year-old reportedly bought a one-way plane ticket to Thailand about a month ago. However with a defensive coach in DeMeco Ryans being hired as the new head coach of the Houston Texans, Kingsbury appears to now be intrigued in returning to football with the possibility of a job on a coaching staff back in his home state of Texas, where he could potentially be the top offensive assistant coach. He's in Houston Friday having conversations with the team, according to ESPN.

Kingsbury's coaching career began at the college level with the University of Houston as an offensive quality control coach in 2008, and he coached four seasons there, rising to the level of offensive coordinator/quarterback coach in his final three seasons (2010-2012). He built a reputation as a quarterback guru during his time there. He coached current Buffalo Bills quarterback Case Keenum at Houston, where he set what still stands as the NCAA's all-time records for career passing yards (19,217) and passing touchdowns (155). Kingsbury then spent one season (2012) at a university close by, Texas A&M in 2012, as their offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. His quarterback that season, Johnny Manziel, won the Heisman Trophy.

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

His last college coaching stop was as the head coach at his alma mater, Texas Tech, where he went 35-40 in six seasons. Kingsbury's main claim during that time was aiding in the development of NFL quarterbacks like the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Baker Mayfield (2013 season) and now-two-time NFL MVP and Super Bowl LIV MVP Patrick Mahomes (2014-2016 seasons).

Kingsbury went 28-37-1 in four years as the Cardinals' head coach, guiding them to a single playoff appearance in which they lost 34-11 to the eventual Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams in the 2021 NFC wild-card round.