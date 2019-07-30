Kliff Kingsbury thinks he looks like a character from 'The Walking Dead' in 'Madden NFL 20'
Player ratings apparently aren't the only thing stirring up conversation
Kliff Kingsbury has been talked up for his looks since long before joining the NFL ranks, but according to the new Arizona Cardinals coach, "Madden 20" isn't doing him nearly enough justice in that category.
Asked Tuesday about Arizona's offense rating having than their defense in the upcoming entry in the video game franchise, Kingsbury turned the conversation to his virtual appearance while speaking with the Cardinals' official website.
"It's funny you bring that up," Kingsbury said, "because I had seen a bunch of guys kind of getting in their feelings about their rating. And then someone sent me a picture of what I look like on there, so I want to get adjusted on 'looks' rating. I look like I'm on 'The Walking Dead' in that picture."
At first, it's funny because an official website of an actual NFL team shared these quips from Kingsbury, but it's even funnier if you agree with the coach about his "Madden 20" animation. We're not quite sure he's zombie material, but judge for yourself:
At the very least, the supposedly off-the-mark appearance gave Kingsbury reason to empathize with any Cardinals who have publicly complained about their player ratings in the new game.
"So yeah, I apologize for any of those players that I thought, 'Hey it's just a video game, why are you upset?'" he said. "Because I saw my picture on there, and I'm not pleased with where we're at. We have to work on that."
