Kliff Kingsbury thought he'd last only two games in Arizona halfway through the Cardinals' Week 1 matchup

As it turns out, Kliff Kingsbury had the same thoughts many other fans had about halfway through his first regular season game as an NFL head coach: this guy is in trouble. That's at least what Kingsbury said during an appearance on "The Ryen Russillo Podcast" when describing how he felt when the Cardinals were down two scores to the Lions back in September.

"I'm not exaggerating, I was thinking, 'I can't believe I just bought that house. I'm gonna be here two games and they're gonna fire me,'" he told Russillo. "That was about the highest anxiety I've ever had on the sidelines. Truly anything we tried to do was a complete disaster."

His concerns then briefly went away from himself, and were then focused on the man who hired him, general manager Steve Keim.

"That was a rough 30 minutes and I just kept thinking about poor Steve up there in the press box with the owner, probably just wanted to jump off the balcony," Kingsbury said.

But then his fears returned back to the bigger issues that would complicate his life were he to actually lose his job in that time he expected to less than two quarters into his professional head coaching career.

"I remember thinking, 'I cannot believe I spent that much on a house, I'm screwed on this deal because this is going to be a short stay and I don't know what we're going to do,'" Kingsbury said.

Things turned out pretty well for Kingsbury during that game all things considered, the game ended in a tie only because Tramaine Brock dropped what would have been the game-winning interception to start off the new era of Cardinals football with a emphatic comeback victory. Instead, that opening victory would have to wait until Week 5, with a 26-23 win over the Bengals.

The first year of Kingsbury's tenure in Arizona ended with a 5-10-1 record that saw first year quarterback Kyler Murray win offensive rookie of the year, despite the lack of production, weapons and, well, talent from his supporting cast.