The Arizona Cardinals' highly disappointing 2022 season may cost Kliff Kingsbury his job. While Kingsbury has not been told that his job is in jeopardy, Cardinals owner Michael Bidwell has been gathering information on possible coaching candidates and has been thinking about the process should he relieve Kingsbury of his duties, according to NFL Media.

Arizona is 4-12 entering Sunday's season finale against San Francisco. The Cardinals have a 28-36-1 record during Kingsbury's four seasons with the club. Arizona went 5-10-1 in Kingsbury's first season and 8-8 in his second season before making the playoffs after compiling an 11-6 record in 2021. The Cardinals were then quickly ousted by the eventual Super Bowl champion Rams in the wild card round.

Injuries to quarterback Kyler Murray, wideouts DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise Brown, and tight end Zach Ertz have contributed to the Cardinals' underwhelming season. The Cardinals enter Sunday's game with the 21st ranked scoring offense a year after finishing 11th in the league in scoring. The defense, which was 11th in points allowed last season, is just 29th in the NFL in that department this season.

Should the team move on from Kingsbury, Sean Payton and current Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph are likely candidates for the job. Payton's name has also been linked to the coaching opening in Denver. Joseph, who has been with the Cardinals since the start of the 2019 season, spent the prior two seasons as the Broncos' head coach.

Kingsbury isn't the only head coach who may be let go following Sunday's game. Texans coach Lovie Smith is reportedly in jeopardy of being let go after just one season in Houston. The Texans are 2-13-1 entering their Week 18 matchup with Indianapolis.