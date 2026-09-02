Raiders coach Klint Kubiak officially named Kirk Cousins the team's starting quarterback Wednesday, confirming what had long been expected even after Las Vegas selected Fernando Mendoza first overall in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Cousins signed, in essence, a one-year, $20 million deal with Las Vegas during free agency, knowing he'd be somewhat of a placeholder before ceding his way to the then-expected top pick, Mendoza.

Still, Kubiak refrained from naming a starter until roughly a week and a half before the Sept. 13 season opener against the Dolphins. In between his signing and Wednesday morning's announcement, Cousins was firmly entrenched as the team's top option both in practice and in preseason games. Across two preseason games, Cousins completed 13 of 17 passes for 101 yards and a touchdown.

"He played really good football," Kubiak said. "I'm really happy with all three of our quarterbacks. Kirk's had a really good offseason, very good camp, and he's earned it."

Mendoza, meanwhile, had more ups and downs in his preseason. After impressing in his (unofficial) debut, Mendoza threw interceptions in both preseason Week 2 and preseason Week 3 while completing just over half of his passes and struggling behind a leaky second-/third-string offensive line.

"He needs another three preseason games," Kubiak said after the third preseason game. "All those rookies do. Now that the season is starting, the practice reps get smaller, and that's just life."

Mendoza will be the first rookie quarterback taken first overall to not start in Week 1 since Baker Mayfield in 2018. Since then, six straight No. 1 overall pick quarterbacks have opened their first season as the starter: Kyler Murray (2019), Joe Burrow (2020), Trevor Lawrence (2021), Bryce Young (2023), Caleb Williams (2024), Cam Ward (2025).

Cousins, 38, appeared in 10 games for the Falcons last year, starting eight (5-3 record). He threw for 1,721 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 61% of his passes. He ranked 27th out of 33 qualified quarterbacks in expected points added per dropback.

Why Kirk Cousins won the job

The biggest sign Cousins would be the starter ... that he's been the starter. He took -- by far -- the most reps with the first team throughout training camp.

But the writing might have been on the wall as far back as 2024, when Raiders minority owner (and seven-time Super Bowl champion) Tom Brady said it was a "tragedy that we're forcing these rookies to play early." Brady helped in the pre-draft evaluation of Mendoza, it should be noted.

Kubiak was Cousins' quarterbacks coach in Minnesota from 2019-20 and his offensive coordinator in 2021. During that time, Cousins played some of his best football, making two Pro Bowls. Some of the most basic aspects of the Kubiak offense include some of Cousins' biggest strengths, at least from earlier in his career: under-center and play-action passing. Last year, under Kubiak's guidance in Seattle, Sam Darnold finished second in in the NFL in yards per attempt off under-center passes.

Cousins doesn't move as well as he did when he was younger, and a torn Achilles in 2024 hampered him even more. But even last year in Atlanta, Cousins was far more effective when under center.

As Kubiak waited to name a starter, Mendoza's inconsistency made the official decision a lot easier. Mendoza basically did nothing under center in college. He clearly needs time to adjust not just to that aspect, but to the overall speed of the NFL: where he can and can't miss throws, how to get through his reads, etc. There was a lot of good in the preseason, but there's a ways to go.

When could Fernando Mendoza start?

The quote from Kubiak about Mendoza needing three more preseason games is telling. Not damning in any sense of the word, but telling. Even though the Raiders are not expected to be good this season, it's Kubiak's job to give his team its best chance to win.

It is also Kubiak's job to develop Mendoza. He wouldn't have gotten the gig in the first place if he wasn't committed to developing the quarterback of the future.

"Early work, late work, more meetings, plenty of time on the field in between drills with Coach [Mike] Sullivan and Coach [Andrew] Janocko," Kubiak said Wednesday of what's next for Mendoza. "Every player that is not starting the first game, then they're helping us on the 'look team.'"

Coincidentally, Cousins also got a rest day on Wednesday, allowing Mendoza to play with the starters. Cousins will likely get other rest days throughout the year.

"Live reps are the best medicine," Kubiak said. "So, that was very helpful for him."

As covered above, recent No. 1 overall quarterbacks have started right away. But before that stretch, Mayfield got his first regular-season action in Week 3 of 2018 and his first start in Week 4. In 2016, Jared Goff didn't start until Week 11.

The Raiders don't have their bye week until December, so waiting until then to make a switch seems unlikely. Las Vegas has a manageable September schedule before a brutal October: Chiefs, at Patriots, Bills, Rams. Perhaps it turns to Mendoza sometime during that stretch, if things really start to fall apart. Maybe it's afterward, when Mendoza could face a projected easier task: Nov. 1 against the Jets.

What to expect from Brock Bowers, Ashton Jeanty, Raiders offense

Kubiak centered his passing offense around Jaxon Smith-Njigba last year, and he could do the same with Brock Bowers this year. A record-setting rookie, Bowers was hampered by injury last year but is still regarded as a premier pass-catching tight end who can line up anywhere and run any route.

He's also, by far, the most proven pass catcher on the offense. He and Cousins showed a strong rapport in the preseason, and Cousins is coming off a year in which he targeted tight ends at a career-high 29% rate. He also had a high tight end target rate in 2023-24, pre-Achilles tear. The under-center play-action concepts come in handy here.

Expect plenty of two-tight-end looks, too. Not only is Michael Mayer a dependable tight end who has flashed, but the Seahawks had two tight ends on the field on 39% of their plays last year, the seventh-highest rate in the NFL.

The Raiders hope for a much-improved rushing offense behind an offensive line that has added center Tyler Linderbaum. Last year, Las Vegas finished last in yards before first contact per carry, at an abysmal 0.50. That was the worst number by any team since 2012.

Ashton Jeanty would be the biggest beneficiary of better talent, better offensive line coaching and better play overall. Jeanty suffered an ankle injury during practice last week, but Kubiak said Wednesday he's "optimistic" Jeanty will play in Week 1. He could also see a boost as a pass catcher; Cousins' 24% target rate to running backs last year was his highest since 2019.

Much will revolve around the Raiders' ability to stay in games. The worst-case scenario here is the Raiders really struggle and fall behind often, leaving Cousins in situations where he is constantly dropping back to pass and defenses don't have to worry about play action.

Kubiak's Seahawks were one of the most run-heavy offenses in the NFL last year, even accounting for situation (only the Ravens and Jets had a lower Pass Rate Over Expectation). Kubiak would love to lean on Jeanty and use Cousins as an in-rhythm thrower who keeps the offense on schedule.