The Seattle Seahawks will likely be in search of a new offensive coordinator after the Super Bowl with Klint Kubiak reportedly expected to leave and become the coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. But for the time being, Kubiak has his eyes on a championship. His hire cannot become official until next week.

The Raiders honed in on Kubiak as their top candidate last weekend and are poised to give him his first head coaching opportunity. The 38-year-old coordinator is the son of Gary Kubiak and will become part of the 10th father-son head coach duo in NFL history if and when he officially secures the job.

"I'm coaching the Seahawks in the Super Bowl, and that's really all I'm thinking about," Kubiak said to NFL Media at Super Bowl Opening Night. "I'm ready to coach the Super Bowl. I'm excited about this week, excited about this game."

Kubiak met with the Raiders and Arizona Cardinals and advanced to a second round of interviews with both teams. He said the interviews were not a distraction during Super Bowl preparation because he did not spend any extra time on them, instead letting his résumé do the talking.

"Part of another process that I'm not wanting to talk about tonight," Kubiak said of his Raiders interview. "We're all so focused on this game and our players deserve all of our attention for this game."

A terrific debut season in Seattle made Kubiak one of the top coaching candidates of the year. He helped quarterback Sam Darnold play some of the best football of his career en route to a second consecutive Pro Bowl selection and orchestrated the eighth-most-productive offense in the NFL by scoring and yardage. In the end, it appears it will be just a one-year stint in the Pacific Northwest before Kubiak departs for the biggest job of his career.

Kubiak previously served as offensive coordinator for the New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings. He was also the passing game coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos.

"With our coaches, as they get these opportunities to take their career to the next level, you're happy for them," Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said on Monday. "It's a little bittersweet because he's such a great person and a great coach. But we have a lot of great coaches, and those people are gonna have opportunities, as well. … Those are things that we're going to worry about after the game."

As soon as Kubiak completes his quest for a Super Bowl, he will shift his focus to rebuilding a Raiders team that won just three games in its lone season under Pete Carroll. Las Vegas has not finished above .500 since 2021 but features a number of young standouts -- including running back Ashton Jeanty and tight end Brock Bowers -- around which Kubiak can construct another one of his patented offenses.