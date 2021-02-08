It doesn't look like the Minnesota Vikings will need to drastically change the nameplate outside of the offensive coordinator's office at the team facility. In the aftermath of Gary Kubiak retiring from the NFL after spending last season as the OC in Minnesota, the Vikings have promoted his son, Klint Kubiak, to the role heading into the 2021 season, according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

Klint Kubiak, 33, began his NFL coaching career with the Vikings in 2013 when he was hired as the assistant wide receivers and offensive quality control coach. After two seasons serving in that role, he dipped back into the college ranks to coach receivers at Kansas before returning to the NFL in 2016 to unite with his father, who was the head coach of the Broncos at the time. The younger Kubiak was in Denver working as an offensive assistant and quarterbacks coach for three seasons before returning to Minnesota in 2019 to be the QB coach, a job he's held until this latest promotion.

The offensive coordinator position has essentially been a revolving door for the Vikings over the last handful of years with Klint Kubiak becoming the fifth OC that Minnesota has had in as many years. Gary Kubiak was promoted to the role last season in the aftermath of Kevin Stefanski being hired as the head coach of the Cleveland Browns and Klint is now the latest to carry the title.

Head coach Mike Zimmer reportedly wanted to keep Kubiak's offense in place and will seemingly do just that with his son now calling the plays. Under Kubiak's system, the Vikings totaled the fourth-most yards per game (393.3) over the regular season in 2020 and averaged 26.9 points. Kirk Cousins was able to enjoy a career-high 35 passing touchdowns under Kubiak, while rookie receiver Justin Jefferson caught 88 passes for 1,400 yards (fourth-best in the NFL) and seven touchdowns. Meanwhile, running back Dalvin Cook ranked second in the league with 1,557 total rushing yards.

Given those strong marks, it's no wonder Zimmer is looking to carry that same approach into 2021 with the young Kubiak, who is now taking the latest step in his promising coaching career.