Police say a 20-year-old man from the Bronx has been arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon in the November shooting of New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd, according to ESPN.

Frederick Green was arrested following what was described as a tense standoff at an apartment complex near the University of Buffalo North Campus in Amherst, New York. Green, who "significantly changed his physical appearance, presumably to avoid detection," eventually surrendered to authorities.

Boyd was shot in the abdomen early on the morning of Nov. 16 in Manhattan after an argument. Boyd was previously listed in critical but stable condition, and CBS News reported that a bullet was lodged in his lung. The cornerback was released from the hospital sometime afterwards, and even surprised his teammates at the Jets' facilities last week.

On the morning in question, investigators say that a group unknown to Boyd's entourage began "taunting" them outside a bar and restaurant on West 38th Street. That led to an altercation, where one of the men pulled out a gun and fired two shots.

Boyd is currently on injured reserve after he hurt his shoulder over the summer, and has not suited up for the Jets this season. He has played in 81 career games for the Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans, recording 105 tackles, three pass defenses and two forced fumbles.