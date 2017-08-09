Kristin Cavallari might have played the biggest role in Jay Cutler's NFL return

If the Miami Dolphins make the playoffs this season, they might want to send a thank you note to Kristin Cavallari, because, apparently, she's the one who convinced Jay Cutler to return to football.

The former Bears quarterback spent most of his weekend mulling over whether or not he wanted to return to the NFL just three months after retiring. In the end, it seems that Cavallari, who's been married to Cutler since June 2013, was the one who talked him into giving up his job at Fox to sign with the Dolphins.

"The last four months, I've been in a different mode, different mindset, getting ready for the Fox deal," Cutler said, via NFL.com. "It was really pretty good with where I was in my life. I was around the kids a lot and felt pretty content. So wavered back and forth on this. I'd probably say my wife, Kristin, talked me into it more than anyone else."

So why would Cavallari want Cutler back on the field?

"I think she got tired of me being around the house," Cutler said.

Cavallari won't have to worry about having Cutler around the house much longer, because he'll be playing football in a city that's roughly 900 miles away from the family's home in Nashville.

By the way, Cavallari isn't the only family member who played a part in Cutler's return. The only reason Cutler was in good enough shape to return to the field is because he's been playing basketball with his two sons.

"I've got two boys so we're always doing something. I'd go down to [Vanderbilt University] and do some stuff down there," Cutler said. "I was playing basketball in the mornings and there are football camps there. You know, you're around it."

Cutler left Nashville on Monday, and before he hopped on his plane, Cavallari made sure to give him a good-bye kiss.

And he's off...but this time as a dolphin 🐬 so excited for my man on this next journey #MiamiDolphins 📸: Cam Cutler A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Aug 7, 2017 at 8:57am PDT

The good news about that picture is that Cutler is definitely wearing a lot more clothes than he was the last time he showed up on his wife's Instagram page.