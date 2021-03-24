Throughout the offseason, the 49ers have found a way to keep several of their free agents while also bringing some new faces to the Bay Area. Among the in-house free agents the 49ers will keep is safety K'Waun Williams, who is expected to re-sign with the team after visiting with the Chiefs, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Williams' new deal will reportedly keep him in San Francisco through the 2021 season.

A former undrafted rookie, Williams broke into the NFL with the Browns before joining the 49ers before the start of the 2017 season. A part-time starter for the majority of his career, Williams started in a career-high 11 games in 2018. In 2019, Williams set career highs in interceptions (two) and forced fumbles (four) while helping the 49ers capture the NFC title. He started in nine games that season that included the 49ers' loss to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV. In a losing effort, Williams made six tackles that included five solo stops. Two weeks earlier, his sack/forced fumble of Aaron Rodgers in the NFC title game helped set up the 49ers' first touchdown.

The 49ers have focused heavily on the defensive side of the ball over the past several days. Defensive players the 49ers have signed recently include defensive end Jordan Willis, defensive end Zach Kerr, safety Jaquiski Tartt, safeties Tavon Wilson and Briean Boddy-Calhoun, and cornerback Dontae Johnson. San Francisco also signed defensive tackle D.J. Jones during the first day of free agency. Prior to the start of free agency, the team extended the contracts of safety Marcell Harris and cornerbacks Jason Verrett and Emmanuel Moseley. They also signed outside linebacker Samson Ebukam two a two-year, $12 million deal.

The 49ers have re-signed left tackle Trent Williams and fullback Kyle Juszczyk to longterm deal. Williams penned a six-year, $138 million deal on the first day of free agency. Juszczyk came to terms on a five-year, $27 million extension just before the start of free agency.

Each of our four CBS Sports NFL draft analysts have the 49ers taking a quarterback in the first round in their most recent mock drafts. Two of our analysts have the 49ers taking former North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, who recently turned heads with his impressive Pro Day performance.