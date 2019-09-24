Kyle Allen can keep the Panthers' season afloat and could give Carolina a tough QB decision down the line

Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton is out with an apparent Lisfranc injury meaning Kyle Allen, who gave the Panthers their first win this weekend, will continue to lead the offense for a bit longer.

The second-year quarterback shook the Panthers quarterback conversation in Week 3 and Casey Keirnan and Raja Bell think Newton needs some time away.

"I think it is a good thing for the Panthers," Bell said. "He's not looked like himself physically and emotionally."

Bell says while he has always been a fan of Newton, it is clear something is off about the QB: "I've watched his body language at press conferences I've watched his demeanor, he looks exhausted at times... Those types of things give me a little bit of pause and concern about where he is mentally."

Bell added that being able to test out a new quarterback while Newton is recovering is the best situation for the team right now. "It buys the Panthers time, gives them a little bit more opportunity to see the young kid without having Cam breathing down his neck in terms of wanting to play right away," he said.

If, in fact, Allen continues to prove himself, it puts the Panthers in a difficult spot to decide between their franchise guy or the newcomer. "You've bought yourself a window of opportunity where you can assess and see if this is your quarterback moving forward," Bell said. "See if Kyle Allen is the guy, and then that would have to be a very tough discussion if he were the guy, but it's one that franchises have to make all the time."

Keirnan says without a doubt the Panthers would send Newton packing, "It doesn't matter how beloved Cam Newton is or how many games he's won or his MVP, they would roll with the un-drafted kid." While Bell agrees that if Allen continues to win he should be QB1, but knows not every team would make that decision. He says not every front office has "that backbone," and only time will tell if Allen is the real deal.