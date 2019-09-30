Kyle Allen named Panthers' Week 5 starter after making franchise history in Week 4

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera revealed Kyle Allen will get another start at quarterback this week, which will be his third consecutive start in place for the injured Cam Newton (foot). Allen led the Panthers to another victory filling in for Newton, finishing 24-of-34 for 232 yards with no touchdowns, no interceptions and an 89.3 passer rating in a 16-10 win over the Houston Texans in Week 4. Allen has won his first three starts for the Panthers (dating back through last season), breaking a franchise record as the first quarterback in team history to do it. In two starts for the Panthers this season, he has completed 71.7 percent of his passes for 493 yards, four touchdowns, zero interceptions for an 118.3 passer rating.

The Panthers are willing to be patient with Newton as he recovers from a Lisfranc injury, which will keep him out indefinitely. Newton aggravated the foot injury he suffered in Week 3 of the preseason in a Week 2 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In his two games he started, Newton completed just 56.2 percent of his passes for 572 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception. The Panthers are 5-2 in games Newton doesn't start.

Allen became part of an elusive club in the win, joining Patrick Mahomes and Jeff Hostetler as the only quarterbacks in the Super Bowl Era to win his first three starts, all of which were road games. Allen and Carson Wentz are the only quarterbacks in the Super Bowl era to go 3-0 with no interceptions in their first three career starts.

While Allen didn't throw any interceptions Sunday, he did fumble three times in the win, losing all three of them.

"He's got to get a better feel," said Panthers head coach Ron Rivera Monday. "He's got to be able to help his protection as well. Those guys are working hard trying to do the best they can. He's got to be able to feel that, just don't forget who was rushing either. You got to give them (Texans pass rushers) credit as well."

Allen has played well in his two starts, the Panthers defense has raised their level of play since he became the starter. The Panthers had six sacks Sunday, giving them 14 in their past two games (they had four sacks in their first two games). The Panthers have allowed just 30 points in their last two games compared to 50 in the two games Newton started, having four takeaways the last two games compared to one takeaway in the first two.

The Panthers have no reason to rush back to Newton, giving their franchise quarterback as much time as he needs to heal his foot. Thanks to Allen, the Panthers can wait until Newton gets to 100 percent health.