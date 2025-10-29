The Pittsburgh Steelers continued their effort to improve in the secondary by acquiring safety Kyle Dugger in a trade from the New England Patriots on Tuesday night, according to ESPN. In the deal, the Steelers reportedly sent a sixth-round pick in exchange for Dugger and a seventh-round pick.

To pave the way for the addition of Dugger, the Steelers are placing safety DeShon Elliott on injured reserve with a hyperextended knee, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. Elliott was injured in last Sunday's loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Dugger was a longtime starter in New England under Bill Belichick, but had fallen out of favor some under first-year coach Mike Vrabel. Dugger was reportedly available on the trade market before the start of the regular season as he was demoted to the second team. In seven games with four starts in 2025, Dugger has registered 17 combined tackles, but missed Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns due to a knee injury.

Dugger, who signed a four-year, $58 million contract extension in 2024, has started 69 of the 81 games he's played for the Patriots after the team selected him in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Dugger was the second defensive player traded by the Patriots on Tuesday. The team also reportedly shipped defensive end Keion White to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Steelers are hoping that the addition of Dugger will help a secondary that has struggled recently. In Sunday's 35-25 loss to the Green Bay Packers, quarterback Jordan Love carved up the Steelers to the tune of 360 passing yards and three touchdowns. The Steelers also reportedly signed former Washington Commanders safety Darrick Forrest to their practice squad earlier Tuesday. This came after the team worked out veteran safeties Vonn Bell and Eddie Jackson.

The Steelers got off to a 4-1 start, but have dropped consecutive games to the Cincinnati Bengals and the Packers. In those games, Pittsburgh's defense has given up 688 passing yards and six touchdowns.

The Steelers will attempt to end their two-game losing streak when they take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9.