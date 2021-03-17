It's safe to say the Chiefs took the Buccaneers' manhandling of Patrick Mahomes personally. Less than two months after their Super Bowl letdown, the Chiefs have added two significant pieces to their offense line. On Monday, they came to terms with former Patriots guard Joe Thuney on a five-year deal. On Wednesday, the Chiefs agreed to a one-year, $5 million deal with three-time Pro Bowl guard Kyle Long, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 20th overall pick in the 2013 draft, Long spent each of his first seven seasons with the Bears. He made 76 starts in 77 regular-season games while earning Pro Bowl nods in each of his first three seasons. And while he has proven to be one of the NFL's best guards when healthy, various injuries limited Long to eight games in 2016 and '18, 10 games in 2017 and just four games in 2019.

Long stepped away after the 2019 season with a year remaining on his contract. He announced earlier this month that he intended to resume his career in 2021. Less than 10 days after that announcement, the 32-year-old lineman has signed on in Kansas City to help protect former league MVP Patrick Mahomes.

Injuries on their offensive line was the main reason why the Chiefs fell to the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV. While Tom Brady received stellar protection for most of the night, Mahomes spent his second Super Bowl doing his best Fran Tarkenton impersonation. And while his effort was appreciated by the millions of fans who watched the game, Mahomes was unable to keep pace with Brady and the Buccaneers, who prevented the Chiefs from becoming the first time in 17 seasons to repeat as champions.

With their offensive line repaired, look for the Chiefs to focus their energy on adding to their EDGE rusher and linebacker positions over the next two months.