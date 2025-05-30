The Kyle Pitts saga took another turn on Friday, with the Atlanta Falcons reportedly making the big-name tight end available via trade, just four years after spending the No. 4 overall draft pick on the Florida star.

The Falcons prefer to keep the veteran, but are apparently willing to listen to offers, requiring at least a Day 2 draft pick in a potential deal. Multiple teams have already contacted the Falcons with interest, Schulz reported, after Pitts failed to report to the start of Atlanta's voluntary organized team activities (OTAs) along with quarterback Kirk Cousins, another trade candidate.

Pitts, 24, has endured a somewhat tumultuous start to his NFL career. Heralded as a future face of the tight end position coming out of college, he had an instant impact as a rookie, logging 68 catches for 1,068 yards as Matt Ryan's top target in 2021. He became much more of a secondary option in the pass catching corps starting the following year, however, leading to speculation about his fit under the Falcons' coaches.

Where might Pitts be headed, if he doesn't suit up for the Falcons in 2025? Here are three potential landing spots for the veteran, who's set to enter the final year of his rookie contract:

Jerry Jones stayed quiet for much of the offseason, only to roar back to form with the George Pickens trade in May. If we're collecting malcontents to maximize Dak Prescott's chances of getting the 'Boys back in the dance under new head coach Brian Schottenheimer, then why not add Pitts as well? The Cowboys could use a more dynamic complement to holdover Jake Ferguson at tight end, and they've still got $30 million to spare. As a bonus, Micah Parsons' brother suggested this deal for Dallas not long ago.

This one might be high on Pitts' wish list, given he spent three years playing for the Gators, just over an hour away from where the Jaguars take the field. Yes, Jacksonville spent big to add Travis Hunter as a new weapon for Trevor Lawrence in the draft, but new general manager James Gladstone might still have an interest in replacing Evan Engram, who left in free agency. Pitts' positional versatility could give the Jaguars a new-look "big three" along with Brian Thomas Jr., increasing Lawrence's odds of a turnaround.

Are the Giants in a position to pay for immediate help? They may be short on salary cap space, but Pitts' appeal, at age 24, is that he could also stick around for the long term. Head coach Brian Daboll would surely be OK pairing the big man with Malik Nabers, giving Russell Wilson an added safety valve for an offense sorely lacking secondary playmakers over the last few years. Assuming this link-up would extend beyond 2025, Pitts' arrival would also bode well for Jaxson Dart, the presumptive quarterback of the future.