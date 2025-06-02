Welcome to the Monday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!

1. Kyle Pitts landing spots: Multiple teams apparently interested in trading for Falcons tight end

After four seasons in Atlanta, the Falcons might be ready to move on from Kyle Pitts. According to Fox Sports, multiple teams have reached out about possibly acquiring Pitts, and although the Falcons would prefer to keep him, they might be willing to make a deal if the price is right.

Basically, we could see a Pitts trade happen at some point, so we decided to take a look at where he could end up. Cody Benjamin came up with several potential landing spots for Pitts and we're going to check out a few of them below:

Cowboys. "The Cowboys could use a more dynamic complement to holdover Jake Ferguson at tight end, and they've still got $30 million to spare. As a bonus, Micah Parsons' brother suggested this deal for Dallas not long ago."

"The Cowboys could use a more dynamic complement to holdover Jake Ferguson at tight end, and they've still got $30 million to spare. As a bonus, Micah Parsons' brother suggested this deal for Dallas not long ago." Jaguars. "Yes, Jacksonville spent big to add Travis Hunter as a new weapon for Trevor Lawrence in the draft, but new general manager James Gladstone might still have an interest in replacing Evan Engram, who was released in March. Pitts' positional versatility could give the Jaguars a new-look "big three" along with Brian Thomas Jr., increasing Lawrence's odds of a turnaround."

"Yes, Jacksonville spent big to add Travis Hunter as a new weapon for Trevor Lawrence in the draft, but new general manager James Gladstone might still have an interest in replacing Evan Engram, who was released in March. Pitts' positional versatility could give the Jaguars a new-look "big three" along with Brian Thomas Jr., increasing Lawrence's odds of a turnaround." Giants. "Head coach Brian Daboll would surely be OK pairing the big man with Malik Nabers, giving Russell Wilson an added safety valve for an offense sorely lacking secondary playmakers over the last few years."

2. 49ers finalizing trade with Eagles to acquire Bryce Huff

One reason Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is so successful is because he isn't afraid to admit when he was wrong. One season after signing Bryce Huff to a three-year, $51.1 million deal during 2024 free agency, the Eagles have already decided to move on. Philadelphia is shipping Huff out to the West Coast in a deal with the 49ers.

Here's a look at the trade details:

49ers receive: Bryce Huff

Bryce Huff Eagles receive: Mid-round draft pick (Exact round of pick hasn't been revealed yet)

This trade continues a total revamp of the 49ers defensive line. Over the past three months, the 49ers have released several key players from last season, including Javon Hargrave, Maliek Collins and defensive end Leonard Floyd. The 49ers then turned around and drafted three defensive linemen in April, including defensive end Mykel Williams, who was taken 11th overall.

One interesting note with this trade is that the Eagles have agreed to pay $9.05 million of Huff's $17 million salary in 2025, which means the 49ers are only on the hook for $7.95 million.

TRADE GRADES

Here's a look at our grades from the trade (via Bryan DeArdo):

49ers grade: A-. "While Huff was deemed expendable in Philadelphia, he's headed to a 49ers team that clearly feels that he can make a difference on their defense in 2025. Huff will be reuniting with Robert Saleh and that's a big reason why this trade could end up being a big win for the 49ers. Huff's breakout season took place under Saleh in New York, after all, and it's safe to assume that the 49ers new defensive coordinator already has a good idea as to how Huff will fit inside San Francisco's defense."

"While Huff was deemed expendable in Philadelphia, he's headed to a 49ers team that clearly feels that he can make a difference on their defense in 2025. Huff will be reuniting with Robert Saleh and that's a big reason why this trade could end up being a big win for the 49ers. Huff's breakout season took place under Saleh in New York, after all, and it's safe to assume that the 49ers new defensive coordinator already has a good idea as to how Huff will fit inside San Francisco's defense." Eagles grade: B-. "Paying a player over $9 million to play for someone else is obviously not ideal, but the Eagles deserve some credit for finding a team that was willing to take on a significant portion of Huff's salary while also getting a mid-round pick in return. It should also be noted that the Eagles did win the Super Bowl last year, so while last offseason's signing of Huff was a miss, it didn't prevent Philadelphia from winning its second Lombardi Trophy in eight years. "

3. These seven teams just picked up some major salary cap space now that June 1 has passed

June 1 is one of those dates that gets thrown around a lot in conversation during the NFL offseason, but not everyone knows what it means, so let's break it down.

During the offseason, each NFL team is allowed to cut up to two players with a post-June 1 designation. When this designation gets used, a team will cut a player -- let's say that happens in March -- but the team won't gain any cap space at the time of the cut. Instead, they'll gain the extra salary cap space after June 1.

If you're wondering why a team would go this route, it's because the player's salary cap hit can be spread out over two years if he's released with a post-June 1 designation. If they don't use the designation and a player gets cut before June 1, then the team has to eat his entire salary cap hit that year.

There were a total of seven teams that picked up at least $5 million in salary cap space thanks to their post-June 1 cuts. We've listed each team below along with how much cap space they gained and who they got rid of to gain it (All numbers via Over the Cap).

Jets: $13.5 million (CJ Mosley and Aaron Rodgers)

$13.5 million (CJ Mosley and Aaron Rodgers) Texans: $10.49 million (Shaq Mason)

$10.49 million (Shaq Mason) Browns: $9.81 million (Dalvin Tomlinson and Juan Thornhill)



$9.81 million (Dalvin Tomlinson and Juan Thornhill) Eagles: $6.42 million (Darius Slay and James Bradberry)



$6.42 million (Darius Slay and James Bradberry) Ravens: $6.3 million (Justin Tucker and Marcus Williams)

$6.3 million (Justin Tucker and Marcus Williams) 49ers: $5.6 million (Maliek Collins and Javon Hargrave)



$5.6 million (Maliek Collins and Javon Hargrave) Vikings: $5.25 million (Garrett Bradbury)



The Eagles' number could actually go up after the trade for Bryce Huff is finalized. The Eagles will also pick up some salary cap space for the retirement of Brandon Graham. The Saints will also pick up a substantial amount of salary cap space because they'll officially be able to process the retirements of Derek Carr and Ryan Ramczyk.

With each of these teams gaining a substantial amount of cap space, it won't be surprising if we see a few free agency signings go down over the next week or two.

4. Way too early 2026 mock draft: What the draft might look like if Arch Manning stays in school

Mock Draft Monday is back! Sure, the 2026 NFL Draft is still 11 months away, but it's never too early for a mock draft, which is why Ryan Wilson decided to release his first 2026 mock today. One twist here is that Wilson does NOT have Arch Manning in this draft. Although some pundits are projecting that Manning will be the top pick in 2026, Wilson think the Texas quarterback will decide to forgo the draft and stay in school for another year.

With that in mind, let's check out the top-10 picks in Ryan's 2026 mock draft:

1. Saints: QB Garrett Nussmeier (LSU)

2. Browns: OL Kadyn Proctor (Alabama)

3. Jets: DE T.J. Parker (Clemson)

4. Giants: OT Spencer Fano (Utah)

5. Titans: DL Pete Woods (Clemson)

6. Raiders: S Caleb Downs (Ohio State)

7. Panthers: OT Francis Mauigoa (Miami)

8. Colts: QB Drew Allar (Penn State)

9. Browns (via Jaguars): DL Rueben Bain Jr. (Miami)

10. Patriots: WR Antonio Williams (Clemson)

Wilson has a total of THREE Clemson players going in the top 10, and if that were to happen it would mark the first time since Alabama in the 2021 NFL Draft that one school produced three players that all went in the top 10.

5. NFC South win totals: Predicting the over/under for each team in the division

Getty Images

Garrett Podell was in charge of making the predictions here. Let's check out whether he likes the over or the under for each team in the division:

Atlanta Falcons

ODDS: Over 7.5 (-170) / Under 7.5 (+140)

LEAN: OVER

Garrett's take: "A full season of Michael Penix operating as the starter with the weapons he has should power Atlanta to new heights since it can reintroduce the play-action pass into the offense. The Falcons had the lowest play-action pass rate in the entire league (7.6%) in 2024 in order to mask Kirk Cousins' mobility deficiency following an Achilles tear in his mid-30s."

Chicago Bears

ODDS: Over 6.5 (-145) / Under 6.5 (-130)

LEAN: UNDER

Garett's take: "The Panthers have real hope on offense for the first time since selecting Young first overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. He returned from his midseason benching last season with much better ball security, racking up 20 total touchdowns to just eight turnovers in his final 10 games of 2024, four of which were wins. ... However, it remains to be seen if Young can be consistently steady enough to make Carolina's front-office efforts truly impactful."

If you want to see how Garrett feels about the Buccaneers and Saints, you can get his take on those two teams here.

6. Extra points: 'Madden' reveals new cover; Ragnow retires

