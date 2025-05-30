Kyle Pitts is looking for a new deal and multiple teams have at least inquired about acquiring his services. According to Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz, a few teams have reached out to the Atlanta Falcons regarding the availability of tight end. Per Schultz's report, the Falcons would prefer to keep Pitts on their roster, but it would likely take "at least a Day 2 pick" in order to ignite trade discussions.

The 24-year old was noticeably absent from the start of OTAs earlier this week along with teammate Kirk Cousins, who is seeking a trade.

Pitts is slated to become a free agent following the 2025 season. The Falcons tight end is scheduled to make $10.878 million this coming season on his fifth-year player option, but according to Bleacher Report's James Palmer, the absence wasn't contract related as Pitts was dealing with a foot injury.

Pitts was originally selected with the No. 4 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Falcons. The dynamic tight end burst onto the scene with 68 receptions for 1,026 yards and a touchdown in his rookie campaign back in 2021. In fact, Pitts became the first rookie tight end to reach the 1,000-yard mark since Mike Ditka accomplished the feat since 1961.

Since the Florida product's remarkable rookie season, he has failed to register more than 667 receiving yards in a single season. Pitts is fresh off of a campaign in which he caught 47 passes for 602 yards and a career-best four touchdowns in 17 games.

Despite the Falcons making a coaching staff change entering the 2024 season, Pitts didn't play a major role in the team's offensive attack under offensive coordinator Zac Robinson. He ended up averaging a career-worst 2.8 receptions and 35.4 receiving yards per contest in 2024.