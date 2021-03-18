The New York Giants are giving Daniel Jones another big body to target in the passing game. On Thursday, veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph agreed to a two-year contract with the club, per his agents at Athletes First. The exact figures that have Rudolph heading to New York have not been immediately disclosed, but Mike Garafolo of the NFL Networks reports that this contract is expected to have a max value of around $14 million.

Rudolph's signing is just a few weeks removed from when he and the Minnesota Vikings parted ways, setting the veteran up for a taste of free agency. The 31-year-old was a cap casualty as he was set to earn a $7.65 million base salary in 2021 and the team could clear around $5 million if they moved on, which they ultimately chose to do.

Rudolph spent his entire 10-year career in Minneapolis where he evolved into one of the more reliable tight ends in the league. Over that stretch, the 2011 second-round pick out of Notre Dame earned two Pro Bowl nods and finished is Vikings tenure fifth all-time in franchise history in receiving touchdowns (48) and receptions (453). Rudolph is also currently tenth on the club's all-time receiving yards list (4,488).

In 12 games played last season, Rudolph caught 29 passes for 334 yards and one touchdown. In New York, he'll look to become a more involved piece in Jason Garrett's offense and work alongside fellow Giants tight end Evan Engram, who saw 109 targets in 2020 (second-most of his career). Given that both tight ends are under contract heading into next season, it's safe to assume New York will be running a decent amount of 12-personnel in 2021.